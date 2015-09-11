Westover's battle with Northside-Columbus called for lightning

For the third straight week, Mother Nature has interfered with a high school football game in south Georgia.
Westover was trailing Northside-Columbus 10-0 with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter when lightning forced the game into a delay.
After over an hour and no end to the storm in sight, the game was called. It will be ruled a no-contest and won’t be rescheduled.
Westover’s record stays at 0-2, and the Patriots will travel to Cairo next Friday.
