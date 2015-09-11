Lady Cavs not celebrating #2 ranking

Though a very young squad, there has been no drop off for the Darton State Lady Cavaliers soccer team.

After a 10-0 rout of Georgia Military College Wednesday, the Lady Cavs find themselves ranked 2nd in the latest junior college national polls.

Head coach Ken Veilands says it's a very nice thing to have, but adds it doesn't mean much on the field.

“They're so young they don't really get it,” he says. “What we set the goal for is we have Eastern Florida coming here next Friday. They're ranked number one, so if we can keep our slate clean until then, we've got a pretty exciting game coming up. That's really what I'm trying to sell them. Otherwise, they don't think about it too much.”

“It gave us confidence to start with,” says freshman defender Danni Maidment. “It made us feel like we had a point to prove. We were number one last year, so we want to get back up to that point again.”

Veilands says he's happy with how the team has responded to the rankings.

“I think they want it in November,” he says. “They want to go to [Melbourne, FL for the national tournament], and I understand that. That's what our goal is.”

“We try to forget about it. In the locker room, that's something to aim for and to aim higher,” says Maidment. “But once we're on that pitch, we just focus on the game.”

The Lady Cavs will travel to ABAC on September 14th.

