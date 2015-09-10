Blazers believe in Hilliard

Valdosta State will be in metro Atlanta this weekend for a neutral site game against Winston-Salem State, a rematch of the 2012 national title game.

When they do it, senior QB EJ Hilliard will be back under center for his second career start.

While head coach David Dean wants to see improvement out of the whole team, more out of Hilliard would be welcomed.

The senior from Miami managed the game well in Saturday’s 21-13 win over Albany St.

Hilliard completed 20 of his 36 pass attempts for a touchdown. He also ran the ball 13 times for 33 yards.

On the negative side, he threw an interception and was sacked six times.

Dean believes Hilliard will have a better game this weekend against WSSU.

“He did some good things. But there's some things we have to correct, have to do better,” Dean said Saturday night after the win. “I think he knows that. He didn't play his best game tonight, but that's what first games are about. He'll get better.”

VSU kicks off against Winston-Salem State Saturday at 6:00 from Powder Springs.

