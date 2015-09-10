Darton State College Foundation honors scholarship recipients

Scholarships were given out in several categories that included first generation students and various fields of study.

Darton scholarship recipients were honored and given advice by Dr. Hal Fulmer. A former student and current Dean at Troy University.

The Darton State College Foundation honored dozens of the school's students at a scholarship award ceremony Thursday evening.

More than 90 scholarship recipients were the guests of honor at this awards program and reception.

"A lot of our scholarship recipients that are chosen from the humanities and social science group are chosen because of their dedication to the discipline. So the faculty members actually recommend those students for the scholarships," said Elizabeth Perkins, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The scholarship recipients got words of encouragement tonight from a successful graduate of the school, Dr. Hal Fulmer who is now a dean at Troy University.

Fulmer started his secondary education at Darton back when it use to be Albany Junior College. He said that the college had a special atmosphere back then that nurtured students, and that the school continues to maintain that same environment today.

"It's not just going into the classroom and learning content. It really is about engaging the student in some type of environment that suggests that the institution and the people that are in it care. I knew that the instructors cared. They took up time," explained Fulmer.

Dr. Fulmer continued to say that Albany would not be the same community without Darton and it's students. He told these students, as scholarship recipients, they have an obligation to continue to contribute something to help others at Darton State College succeed.

