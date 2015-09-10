Register for WALB's Buddy Check 10K!

WALB News 10 is partnering with the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia for a Buddy Check 10K Trail Run and 1-mile Fun Run and Walk.

The event is set for October 10, 2015.

Registration is open to everyone.

Jennifer Johnston, CFO and COO said the dollars raised will assist in providing services to the 32 counties, served by the Cancer Coalition.

"We are a local cancer organization and that means that 100 percent of every dollar that is donated to us is used locally, right here in our 32-county service area and we use those funds right now to help people get the screenings they need to help prevent cancer," Johnston said.

For more information about the Race, deadline, and entry fees, check them out HERE.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.