Turner Co.'s Kimble will coach boys' and girls' basketball teams

Turner County head girls’ basketball coach Tasha Kimble will also serve as the head boys’ coach this season.

Athletic director Ryan Aflau tells WALB Kimble will assume both roles this season, with Shedric Office remaining as an assistant.

Aflau says he nor Kimble will comment any further.

Kimble will take over for Tyrone Kellogg, who left the Rebels to become the principal at Dublin High School.

Kimble led the Lady Rebels to the Class A-Public state championship game in 2015, where they lost to Taylor County.

