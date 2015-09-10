Most Wanted: Jonathan 'Jay Jay' Thompson

Nearly six years after a Douglas teen was gunned down in broad daylight, the man suspected of killing him remains on the run.

Investigators say Jonathan "Jay Jay" Thompson fled town immediately after shooting 18-year-old Demea Andrews. The teen was shot in the back on November 8th, 2009 on the basketball court at Roundtree Park in Douglas.

It's believed Thompson went to Michigan to hide out, but is known to come back to South Georgia where he has friends and relatives.

Thompson could be working in the landscaping industry.

He's 5'8, 225 pounds and has a tattoo on his right hand. If you know where he is call Douglas Police at 229-384-2222.

