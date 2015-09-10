Sentencing begins in MCLB bribery case

An Albany trucking company owner will be in Federal Court Thursday morning in Albany to learn his sentence in a multi-million dollar bribery case.

In March, a jury convicted Christopher Whitman and two other men in a bribery scandal that allowed Whitman to over-bill the Marine Corps Logistics Base tens of millions of dollars for trucking contracts from 2008-2012.

Prosecutors say Whitman, who owned United Industrial of Georgia trucking company, lived the high life and bought dozens of homes and properties.

He was convicted on 57 counts of bribery and defrauding the government.

Co-defendants in the case, base contractor Bradford Newell and base transportation official Shawn McCarty, are also expected be sentenced Thursday.

Newell was found guilty on all 16 counts against him. McCarty was convicted on 17 of 29 counts.

