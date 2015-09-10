Lady Cavs blowout GMC; Cavs shutout

DARTON STATE 10, GEORGIA MILITARY 0 (Women)

The last time the Lady Cavaliers played GMC as a highly ranked team, the Lady Dogs upset a then-number one Darton State squad.

This year’s team wouldn’t let that happen at home.

The #3 Lady Cavs cruised to a 10-0 win Wednesday.

Darton State says they were pleased with their performance.

“I thought we played really well,” says freshman defender Danni Maidment. “We kept the ball on the floor, played our passing game, and overall, I thought it was one of our best performances so far.”

Head coach Ken Veilands was glad to see the team wasn’t thinking about the upset loss to GMC last year.

“I don't think the opponent mattered to them. There's a lot of freshmen on this team. They really just focused on playing and overtaking the other team,” Veilands says. “They're not interested in worrying about what they're doing. They're going to take care of themselves. At halftime, they came out in the second half and continued to pressure instead of just sitting back on a lead which is a good sign too.”

The Lady Cavs return to the field Friday when they travel to Gordon State.

GEORGIA MILITARY 2, DARTON STATE 0 (Men)

The Cavaliers and Bulldogs held each scoreless until late in the first half when GMC caught a break.

With four minutes left in the first half, a GMC striker unloaded a shot towards goal that deflected off Brandon Berg’s hip into the net.

The goal gave the Dogs a 1-0 lead at the half.

They would add another for a 2-0 road win. It’s the first loss of the season for the Cavaliers.

Darton State will try to regroup before next week’s clash with Spartanburg Methodist in Lawrenceville.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.