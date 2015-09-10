Mason leaves Colquitt Co. staff for CFL

Former Georgia Bulldog QB Hutson Mason has left the Colquitt County coaching staff for the Canadian Football League.

Mason has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a member of the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

The former UGA starter was hired as the Packers’ QB coach this summer after Mason was cut by the Washington Redskins.

The Packers are 3-0 on the season, and host Enterprise (AL) this Friday night.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.