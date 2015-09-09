WALB Player of the Week (9/9/15): Terrell Co.'s Johnson scores game-winner

Terrell County's Austin Johnson did it on both sides of the ball for the Greenwave Friday night in a win over Albany.

For his effort, he’s earned our WALB Albany Area Player of the Week award.

Not only did he have a sack and a few tackles defensively, Johnson also scored the game-winning touchdown for Terrell County.



He took a handoff through a hole on the left, then outran a pair of Indian defenders to give the Greenwave a 26-18 lead in the fourth quarter.

Johnson says he knew he had to score when his number was called.

“I knew the play call was going to come to me,” he says. “I knew i had to run this ball hard, so I hit the hole like a bullet. Next thing I know, I just saw daylight and then I was in the endzone.”

The 26-18 lead would end up being the final, giving the Greenwave their first win of the season.

Now they want more.

“Coming off the win, we realize that we can achieve our goals,” Johnson says. “We just have to put our mindset to it. If we work as a family, we can accomplish anything.”

Terrell County is off this Friday night. They travel to Leesburg next week for a game with Lee County.

