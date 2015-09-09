WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/8/15): Pelham gives Pinkins happy homecoming

Last Friday was rivalry week in south Georgia.

For one head coach, it was reunion week. It was a happy one, as his squad earned our Team of the Week honors.

Former Mitchell-Baker star and Mitchell County head coach Dondrial Pinkins returned to Camilla Friday night. This time he led the Pelham Hornets onto the field.

It was a happy homecoming, as the Hornets held off Mitchell County, 30-19, to move to 2-0 in 2015.

Pinkins says he was pleased with how his team played on the field he knows all too well.

“Just being able to go back home to Camilla, and get a win against my old high school, it was awesome. There were a lot of people pulling for me, even though I'm in Pelham now working for the Hornets,” Pinkins says. “Just to go in and get the guys prepped during the week, then go in and execute the game plan and come out with a w, it was an awesome feeling.”

Things seem to be going just fine for Pelham in their first-year under the Mitchell County legend.

“Going into the first two games, we wanted to be 2-0. We're not where we need to be yet,” he admits. “We're going to take it day by day with the preparation, and hopefully we'll be where we need to be by Friday. Going into this one, we're getting ready for Miller County. We're going to take it one day at a time. Hopefully, we're ready to go in and make it 3-0.”

The Hornets travel to Colquitt Friday for that matchup with the Pirates.

