Community Hygiene Drive Kicks-Off

Boxes to collect items for the Community Hygiene Drive have been placed out to start collecting items today.

All donated items will be given to local organizations to distribute to those in need.

This is the fourth year for the drive. In the past they raised between three to five thousand dollars in supplies each year. This year's goal is to exceed five thousand dollars of supplies.

Erin Hutchins helped coordinate the drive, she says giving items is just one small way members of the community can make a big difference.

"The community hygiene drive is just one of those things that people don't really think about all the time. You're always giving food or money but this is something that's tangible that can really make a difference in the lives of these people," explains Hutchins.

Boxes are located at all U-Save-It Pharmacies, the Albany and Lee County YMCA, Darton College, Expressastions Embroidery, and The Closet Downtown.

Both regular and travel-sized items are accepted. They are looking for items such as shampoo, soap, lotion, baby wipes, diapers, and even socks.

The drive will end September 21st.

