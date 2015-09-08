Community Hygiene Drive Kicks-Off - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Community Hygiene Drive Kicks-Off

Erin Hutchins Erin Hutchins
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Boxes to collect items for the Community Hygiene Drive have been placed out to start collecting items today. 

All donated items will be given to local organizations to distribute to those in need. 

This is the fourth year for the drive. In the past they raised between three to five thousand dollars in supplies each year. This year's goal is to exceed five thousand dollars of supplies. 

Erin Hutchins helped coordinate the drive, she says giving items is just one small way members of the community can make a big difference.

"The community hygiene drive is just one of those things that people don't really think about all the time. You're always giving food or money but this is something that's tangible that can really make a difference in the lives of these people," explains Hutchins. 

Boxes are located at all U-Save-It Pharmacies, the Albany and Lee County YMCA, Darton College, Expressastions Embroidery, and The Closet Downtown. 

Both regular and travel-sized items are accepted. They are looking for items such as shampoo, soap, lotion, baby wipes, diapers, and even socks. 

The drive will end September 21st. 

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly