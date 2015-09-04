GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/4/15) Cook vs. Berrien - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/4/15) Cook vs. Berrien

It is non-region rivalry week in South Georgia. One of the biggest events to take place is between two schools, just 12 miles apart of each other.

This wasn't much of a rivalry over the past decade and a half. The Hornets won 16 games in a row, with 12 of those wins consisting of 25 or more points.

The Rebels breathed some life into the competition last season, with a 21-14 win over their neighbors to the West.

They clash again on Friday for the 58th time in history. The Rebels say this is always a big game, but after a win last year, they feel it's got a little something extra.

"We got some momentum after last year, we really did," said Berrien head coach Ed Pilcher. "We picked up some momentum, got a little better. Hopefully, we're better than we were last year. They're going to come over here, ready for Berrien. We just got to dadgum match the challenge. It's a big game for both schools."

The Rebels and Hornets will tee it up at Raymond James Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 4th, at 7:30 p.m.

