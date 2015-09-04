Westwood cruises in Wildcat battle

The Westwood Wildcats had no trouble picking up their second consecutive victory Thursday night, shutting out an overmatched Crisp Academy squad in Camilla.

The Wildcats move to 2-1 on the young season with a 57-0 win.

Westwood scored a touchdown on all six of their first half possessions, building a 40-0 halftime lead.

Crisp falls to 0-2, and will travel to Terrell Academy next Friday night.

Westwood travels to Flint River Academy next week, before opening region play at Deerfield-Windsor in two weeks.

