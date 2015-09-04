Felton excited for Packer reunion

Not many are picking Crisp County Friday night against the Colquitt County Packers. Despite that, it will still a major experience for Cougars head coach Shelton Felton.

The first year head coach will be taking on his former boss Friday night.

Before returning to lead his alma mater this summer, Felton served as the Packer defensive line coach for two seasons.

Felton says it's a meeting he's looking forward to.

“It's going to be a challenge. It's going to be fun and also a little personal,” he laughs. “You want to show the guys that you can coach a little bit and do some great things.”

Felton says he’s looking forward to going up against Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst, who Felton credits for teaching him a great deal about leading a football team.

Still, he wants to prove himself.

“I made a good name for myself down there,” he says. “There’s going to be some nervousness going up against one of the best coaches, not just in Georgia, but in Alabama.”

Felton says he spoke to Propst earlier this week, and he says the Packer coach lent some words of wisdom.

“We talked a little bit. His main thing was to just to keep the guys working hard, stay positive, and put your best foot forward,” Felton says.

No matter the respect and pleasantries exchanged before and after the game Friday night, Felton says when the clock is ticking, the Cougars will play to win.

“We're just going to play ball,” he says. “Come the fourth quarter, we'll look at the scoreboard. If we got a chance, we're going for the win. If we don't, we'll keep playing hard.”

The Cougars and Packers will meet at 8:00 Friday night at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie.

