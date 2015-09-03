WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/2/15): Dougherty's Royal rumbles for four scores

It's like he was drawn to the goal line Thursday night, because Dougherty’s LaDarrien Royal just couldn't stop scoring.

Royal is our WALB Albany Area high school football player of the week.

He certainly earned it, scoring four touchdowns in the first half in the Trojans 53-6 win over Calhoun County Thursday night.

The Dougherty back says when they can get their running game going, it makes that Trojan offense dangerous.

“We have more running backs other than me that can run the ball, and they're pretty good,” Royal says. “If our line can hold up, we'll have a good offensive running game this year.”

“We had a pretty good day on the offensive end,” admits Dougherty head coach Corey Joyner. “Once you establish the run like we did, it makes it easy for the offense.”

It’s a safe bet the Trojans will turn to Royal again Friday night when they travel to Randolph-Clay.

