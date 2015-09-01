WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/1/15): Valdosta Wildcats

After a tough loss to Norcross in the Corky Kell Classic, Valdosta bounced back last Friday.

They did so in such a fashion, the Cats have earned our WALB Team of the Week honors.

Valdosta strolled into the Jackets' Nest in Thomasville for the first time in 30 years, and nearly hung 60 on Thomas Co. Central.

The Wildcats racked up nearly 540 yards and 59 points in a convincing win over TCC Friday.

As you can imagine, head coach Rance Gillespie was pleased with his offense. Now the Cats prepare to host Swainsboro.

“I thought we played well offensively. We did the things we had to do to win the ball game. I think that we made some strides with our special teams. I thought we improved in a lot of areas there,” Gillespie said after the win. “We'll just go back to work on Monday and keep trying to get better each week.”

Gillespie says he hopes to keep this rivalry going.

“They've got a class act football program. I hope that we can continue it. I think it's healthy for south Georgia football when two programs like Valdosta and Thomas County Central with all of the traditions that each of us have can play a football game,” Gillespie says. “It's great for the communities, it's good for the fans, and it's usually a pretty good game.”

The Cats are now 12-1 all time against the Yellow Jackets.

Valdosta hosts Swainsboro Friday night.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.