ASU names Edmonds starting QB

Albany State has named junior Caleb Edmonds the Golden Rams starting quarterback.

Head coach Dan Land tells WALB the junior from Smyrna separated himself enough from the pack to earn the nod for Saturday’s game against Valdosta State.

“Caleb has been in the system for three years, and he has a little more experience than the other guys,” Land says. “Even though it was a close race all the way, there were just some key things he did in practice and in the scrimmage that put him a little bit above the other ones.”

Edmonds has yet to play an official snap in his Golden Rams career, but Land likes the leadership he has developed and showed.

Land says that also played a key in his decision to name Edmonds the starter.

“The guys really respect him and like him a whole lot,” Land says. “When you get somebody like that that the guys respect, they’ll play harder for him.”

The Golden Rams host Valdosta State Saturday in the 2015 season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Albany State Coliseum.

