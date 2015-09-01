WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK: (8/31/15): Deerfield's razzle dazzle works perfectly

It seems trick plays often go one of two ways: terrifically or utterly disastrous.

Luckily for the Deerfield-Windsor Knights, theirs went in their favor, and it is our WALB Play of the Week.

On the very first play from scrimmage, the Knights got tricky.

They ran a double reverse, which had Howell Logan running from right to left. Suddenly, he pulled up and threw.

Downfield, he had John Samuel Shenker wide open. He pulled it down inside the 25 for a first down.

It was executed perfectly. Unfortunately for Deerfield, they came up just short against North Florida Christian Friday night.

