Wilcox Co. isn't satisfied as #2

Wilcox County has started the 2015 season as one of the hottest teams in the state, but it’s last year's finish that’s driving them.

The Lady Patriots are 11-1 on the season, and ranked in the top five of the latest Class A-Public polls.

Success is nothing new to this team though. They were state runners-up in 2014.

While the team says it's a great achievement, it's not what they want. They say the goal this year is to make sure they don't finish number two again.

“I really think we wouldn't be as motivated if it weren't for that,” says junior catcher Haley Howell. “We were just so close, but yet so far. This year, that's what we really want.”

“A lot of times, you'll get a team that's complacent. We finished second, got everybody back, we're happy with where we're at,” says head coach Stephen McDuffie. “But these girls are not that way. They're going to continue to work hard. They're not happy with second. They'll continue to work hard and finish and get that goal of a state championship.”

No one on the team is shocked by their recent success.



These girls have been playing together for years. That's one reason McDuffie says the team has been so good.

“We've been playing together since we were real young, so we've grown a bond with each other,” says senior utility Courtney Quigg. “That helps a lot.”

“The girls have been working hard in the offseason. They kind of have that sour taste in their mouth,” McDuffie says. “We were young and inexperienced last year. We have experience this year. We definitely want to continue to work hard, and there's a lot of work to be done, but we hope that in the end, our goal is to be in the state championship.”

The Patriots have a tough week ahead of them. They travel to Charlton County Tuesday, before hosting Echols County on Thursday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.