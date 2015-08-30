UPDATE: Three dead in Early County wrong-way crash

Charges are pending in a Saturday night head on collision in Early County that left three people dead and another severely injured.

State patrol officials say 75-year-old Glynn Austin Henley, 70-year-old Gloria Ann Henley and 46-year-old Lorie Rene Henley Haire were killed when a Buick Enclave they were traveling in was struck by a wrong way driver.

It happened on US 84 near Potlikker Lane in Jakin. around 7 o'clock Saturday evening.

Officials say 53-year-old Eric Strouth was driving a Ford pickup on the wrong side of the road when it struck the family's SUV.

Strouth was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. A fourth passenger in the Enclave was seriously injured and airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The GSP's specialized reconstruction team is investigating. As of Monday morning, officials said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

