GAME OF THE WEEK: (8/28/15) Valdosta vs. Thomas County Central

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

This week's game of the week will feature two of the state's most storied football programs.

Between Thomas County Central and Valdosta, they have a combined 29 state championships under their belts. The Wildcats and Yellow Jackets will meet in Thomasville for the first time since 1985, being only the 13th time the two state powers have met. 

The winning series has always belonged to Valdosta. The Cats are 11-1 against Thomas County, and they haven't lost to the Jackets since the very first meeting in 1976.

Thomas County Central head coach Bill Shaver hopes tonight will have a big game atmosphere. He'd like to see his Jackets snap the losing streak.

"It's exciting. You know, you get the Wildcats in Thomasville for the first time in 30 years," said Shaver. "I believe Randy Young, our guy says they actually have never lost in Thomasville. Hopefully there's a first time for everything."

The Valdosta Wildcats and the Thomas County Yellow Jackets kick off at 8:00 tonight in Thomasville. We'll have the highlights in the Locker Room Report.

