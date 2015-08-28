Cyclists ride 100 miles through State and National Parks

Nearly 35 bicyclists will ride through five different parks on the "Find Your Park Centennial Bike Ride."

The bike ride is one way local parks are celebrating the "Find Your Park" campaign, which encourages everyone to get outdoors and visit local national and state parks.

Cyclists from all over Georgia will bike nearly 100 miles through the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, Andersonville National Historic Site, Florence Marina State Park, Providence Canyon State Park, Georgia Veterans State Park, and conclude with a ride on the SAM Shortline Excursion Train.

Sumter Cycling president, Ryan Iafigliola, says riding through the parks is one of the best ways to take in Georgia's beauty.

"You can only experience so much of something from your car. When you're out on your bike you really notice the curves of the road, the scenery, you get in the smells, the atmosphere," explains Iafigliola

The ride kicks off in Plains August 28. Everyone is encouraged to visit the parks and cheer on cyclists.

