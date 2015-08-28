Royal's four TDs lead Trojans to blowout win

There was simply no stopping Dougherty’s LaDarrien Royal Thursday night.

The senior RB scored four touchdowns in the Trojans’ 53-6 win over Calhoun County at Hugh Mills Stadium.

It all started immediately after the Cougars tied the ball game at 6 in the first quarter.

Royal took the ensuing kickoff, made some cuts., and galloped into the end zone for his first score of the night.

After a Cougar fumble on the first play of their next possession was recovered by the Trojans, Royal punched it in again.

The senior speedster practically walked into the endzone from 20 yards out to give Dougherty a 19-6 lead in the first.

On the last play of the quarter, the Trojans went back to Royal.

Royal had plenty of clear space until near the goal line, when he plowed over a few Cougar defenders for the score.

He would add another in the second quarter, and the Trojans would lead 40-6 at halftime.

The win pushes Dougherty to 1-0 in the regular season, while Calhoun County drops to 0-2.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.