Knights ready for battle of state powerhouses

Deerfield-Windsor and North Florida Christian have developed somewhat of a rivalry over the last five years. That continues this Friday in Albany.

It really will be a battle of state powerhouses.

NFC has won seven Florida state championships since 1996, while the Knights boast four of their own since 2002.

Unfortunately for the Knights, it's been a battle won by the Eagles.

Deerfield is 0-4 against NFC, something they hope to change Friday night.

“That really gives us a lot more energy and anticipation as they're coming in,” says senior WR/DB Nick Wendland. “It's something that we've been striving for four years here, and to do this would be great.”

“It could be who will last for four quarters. Depth will really come into play, and we have to find a way to still be fresh in the fourth quarter and make a good run,” says Deerfield-Windsor head coach Allen Lowe. “They're going to come in very motivated, so it's going to be a very good football game.”

While the Knights have yet to beat the Eagles, Lowe says this game is about seeing how his team does against top competition.

“It helps us evaluate our kids. When we play them, we find out at what level some of our guys can play to,” Lowe says. “When we get to see them against good quality, we find out where we're going to be. We're excited about the challenge, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Knights host North Florida Christian Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.