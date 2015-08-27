Sen. Isakson criticizes Iran nuclear deal

Sen. Johnny Isakson doesn't think much of the Iran nuclear deal the Obama Administration helped negotiate, and he isn't shy about saying so.

During a tour of Albany's Thrush Aircraft plant, he told us he thinks it's a bad deal, and he will vote against it. "The President says, look, if you don't vote for it, you're voting for war. I think the President's wrong. If you don't vote for it, you're voting for strength. I'd rather have strength over appeasement any day," Isakson said.

President Obama insists the agreement will ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons. Isakson says it does not include the necessary verifications and would allow Iran to pick inspectors for spot inspections.

Congress will vote on the deal next month.

