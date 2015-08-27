Recall affects bread sold in Georgia stores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Recall affects bread sold in Georgia stores

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
HORSHAM, PA (WALB) -

A company that sells bread in Georgia stores is recalling some of their bread brands because glass fragments may be in them.

Bimbo Bakeries USA recalled products under the Sara Lee, Kroger, Bimbo, Nature's Harvest, Great Value, and L'Oven Fresh brands. 

The recall was announced after receiving three consumer reports of small pieces of glass found on the outside of their bread. Officials reported the possible presence of glass fragments in the products is due to a broken light bulb in one of the Bimbo Bakery facilities. No injuries have been reported.

All recalled products are being removed from store shelves. No other products have been affected.

Anyone who purchased the product can return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-984-0989 at any time, 24 hours a day

See the list here.

