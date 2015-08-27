Most Wanted: Castonia Jones

A suspect in a Cordele shooting is WALB's latest Most Wanted fugitive.

Warrants have been issued for 38-year-old Castonia "Montea" Jones.

He's accused of shooting Avery Hall on 22nd Avenue the night of August 22nd.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

His last known address was 309 West 8th Avenue in Cordele.

If you know where he is call Cordele Police at 229-276-2921.

