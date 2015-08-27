Phoebe hospitals switch to electronic records

Five hospitals in the Phoebe system are implementing a new electronic records system for patients.

The new system is called Meditech, or Project One, and it will allow all doctors in each of the hospitals to access a patients records.

Currently Phoebe Main and North in Albany, Phoebe Sumter, Phoebe Worth, and Cuthbert hospital are all training their employees for the switch.

Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Bill Sewell says this system will help improve the quality of patient care since the doctor can be more informed of the patients medical history.

"It provides safer health care, it provides higher quality health care, there are even cost reductions by standardizing these processes," explains Dr. Sewell.

The new system will launch in all the hospitals on October 1.

