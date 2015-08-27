WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/26/15): Lee Co.'s Eafford gets Trojans in gear

It took a little while for the Lee County offense to get going Friday night, but our player of the week is a major reason the Trojans kicked it into gear.

Senior wide out Trey Eafford is the WALB Albany Area Player of the Week.

The Trojans’ speedster had six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' 42-7 win over Westover Friday night.

One of the leaders of this team, Eafford feels it's part of his responsibility to get the team going if the offense struggles.

He's glad he could help do that last week.

“We started off pretty slow,” Eafford admits. “It takes a little while to learn, because there's a lot to our offense, so once we get to clicking, we score more touchdowns.”

He says the big win was all about making a statement.

“It'll stand out to everybody we play against. We want them to know we are ready, that we're taking it one game at a time,” Eafford says. “We want to stand out for the state, and let everybody know we're ready for the state playoffs and all of that.”

Eafford and the Trojans are back at it this Friday night when they host the Crisp County Cougars.

