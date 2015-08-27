GSW to host GISA state softball championship

Georgia Southwestern already hosts one GISA state championship on its campus.

Now the Canes are bringing another to the shining city on a hill.

The GISA announced Tuesday GSW will host the Class AA state softball championship this October.

GSW renovated Lady Canes Field in 2013, adding a new home locker room, concession stand, and new elevated bleachers.

Athletic director Mike Leeder says it's a great chance to showcase GSW, and also act as a free recruiting tool.

“It's all about getting bodies on campus. We have not only the opportunity to get them on campus, but to play in a facility that they may potentially play in one day as a future student athlete at Georgia Southwestern,” Leeder says. “More importantly, we're getting people to Americus. we're getting families on campus, and we're getting them in a competitive environment.”

The best-of-three championship series will begin October 17.

GSW already hosts the GISA state wrestling championship and several rounds of the state basketball tournament.

