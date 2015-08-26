Kickoff time for White Water Classic changed

Albany State has announced a time change for a game this football season.

The White Water Classic against Tuskegee will now be a 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff after originally being scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

That game is in Phenix City, Alabama.

The Golden Rams will look for some revenge this year. The Golden Tigers took home the trophy last season with a 20-12 win.

