Kickoff time for White Water Classic changed

Albany State has announced a time change for a game this football season.
The White Water Classic against Tuskegee will now be a 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff after originally being scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
That game is in Phenix City, Alabama.
The Golden Rams will look for some revenge this year. The Golden Tigers took home the trophy last season with a 20-12 win.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.