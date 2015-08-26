Mitchell's children's book hits shelves Saturday

This Saturday will be a monumental one for Valdosta native and Georgia WR Malcolm Mitchell.

The reason, though, has nothing to do with catching touchdown passes.

The children’s book Mitchell wrote, titled The Magician’s Hat, hits bookshelves Saturday.

Mitchell, who admits he didn’t have a love of reading until he got to UGA, says he wanted to write the book to inspire children to read.

He did much of the work on the book while he was rehabbing a torn ACL, and had a friend illustrate it.

During SEC Media Days this summer, Mitchell debuted the book. He even gave a short synopsis.

“The book is about a magician named David,” Mitchell told reporters. “The special thing about him is his tricks aren't about pulling rabbits out of hats or pulling quarters from behind kids' ears. It's about using his magic to influence kids to read.”

The book goes on sale Saturday for $15.95, and Mitchell will sign the first 250 copies sold. To get yours, go to http://www.readwithmalcolm.com/themagicianshat/.

