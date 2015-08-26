Paula Deen could be 'Dancing with the Stars'

Paula Deen may be a contestant on the upcoming season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

According to reports from Variety Magazine and E! Entertainment online, Paula Deen could be a contestant on 'Dancing with the Stars' 21st season.

The famous southern cook started her own online channel after being dropped from the Food Network in 2013 after admitting she used a racial slurs years ago.

ABC hasn't confirmed Paula Deen as a contestant.

The show's official cast announcement will be on September 2nd.

