Dougherty County schools prepare for a College and Career Academy

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A planning group for Dougherty County's College and Career Academy met Tuesday, August 25, to discuss goals, grants, and moving forward with the Academy. 

The planning committee consisted of many school officials, including Dougherty County Superintendent Dr. Mosely, representatives from the chamber, EDC, and each of the surrounding colleges in hopes of making the program as successful as possible.

They are still continuing to get other community partners on board as well. 

School and city officials are hopeful the College and Career Academy will better engage students and improve graduation rates. 

"Hopefully they'll be even more engaged in school, they'll graduate at higher rates, they'll be better prepared for either college or a job," explains Seamless Education Association CEO Russ Moore who is assisting with the planning. 

The school board is also in the process of applying for a 3.5 million dollar grant that will help with the cost of renovating a building for the Academy.

Dougherty County's charter system application must be approved by the State Board of Education before anything goes into motion, but officials are confident that won't be a problem. 

School officials hope and plan to have the Academy open for students starting next fall. 

