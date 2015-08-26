Generous donor supports scholarships at GSW

A dozen Georgia Southwestern State University students were honored Tuesday night as Pope Fellows. The students in the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving earned $3,000 scholarships.

Pope Fellow Jonathan Cannon said, "Caregiving, it's important to me. I think it's something that should be more important to other people because there are always people that need care and there will always be people that need care."

The other Fellows are Aryn Beall, Brooke Benton, Shelby Carson, Lillian Dent, Savannah Fonds, Gilbretta Greene, Gabrielle Griffin, Ammeliese Leahy, Rachael Medlin, Elizabeth Moody, and Melissa Waters.

John and Betty Pope established the scholarship endowment in 1996. Since then, it has awarded more than $900,000 to nearly 250 GSW students.

Mrs. Pope says she's proud of the work the Rosalynn Carter Institute does around the world to support vital caregiving work. She's been a close friend of the Carters for years and says she's praying for President Carter as he battles cancer. "My heart broke when I found out he was ill, but if anybody can handle it, he will, and he will do it with his chin up and be an inspiration. But keep those prayers going for both of them. They will need it," Pope said.

Georgia Southwestern will present Betty Pope with an honorary doctorate degree during the December graduation ceremony for her generous support of the university.

