WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (8/25/14): Tift County

The Tift County Blue Devils played with a mission Friday night, blowing out Henry County 56-7 to open the 2015 season while earning WALB Team of the Week honors in the process.

The Blue Devils got on the board early and often, scoring on the very first play from scrimmage and several more times.

Senior running back Barry Bennett scored four touchdowns in the win.

It was historic for Blue Devil head coach Ashley Anders who earned his first career victory. He says he was very happy to see how well his team responded to what coaches wanted to see.

I'm not going to say [it was] a relief, but it was a lot of enjoyment, a lot of emotions going on,” Anders admits about the first win. “I sure was proud of the boys. We challenged our guys all week to come out and attack, and I think we did that from the opening kick from all three phases.”

“We came out spirited. Everybody was enthusiastic,” says Bennett. “That little thing there just pumped everybody up, so we went out and just played wild.”

It's exactly how the Devils wanted to start the 2015 campaign. They say wins like that make the offseason worth it.

“I think it builds a lot of confidence. I think it answers some questions that the players may have about themselves,” says Anders. “They proved that they can go out and get the work done.”

“That's a big win, so it just makes the team look good,” Bennett says. “It shows that we've been working, that we've put in effort.”

The Blue Devils will try to keep the momentum going Friday night when they host Cook.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.