Panthers rock Warriors with big inning

Tiftarea jumped all over Brookwood Tuesday in Chula, laying double digits in the first inning on their way to a 16-1 run rule victory.

The Warriors took the lead in the top of the first when Landry Joyner’s groundout scored a run from third. It wouldn’t be enough.

The Panthers’ bats were out in force early.

The runs began when a throw to first was high after Missy McKay’s bunt. The runner from first hustled all the way home to tie the game.

Tiftarea had no outs and the bases loaded when they struck the big blow.

Abby Carswell drove a pitch deep to left field that one-hopped the wall, clearing the bases and giving the Panthers a 6-1 lead.

