Tiftarea taking advantage of opening week cancellation

While most south Georgia football teams were making their regular season debuts Friday night, the Tiftarea Panthers were at home, still coming down from the hype of the first week.

The Panthers were scheduled to play Crisp Academy, but learned Wednesday the game had been cancelled because of the Wildcats’ low numbers. Crisp will only play 8 games this season.

That left Tiftarea and new head coach Tully Payne waiting another week to dive into the season.

While it isn't ideal, Payne says it may be a blessing in disguise.

“We could use the work to be honest with you. First game of the season, you can't get enough work installing, making sure you got everything lined up, all your ducks in a row,” Payne says. “Even though it was heartbreaking, it was very much needed to work some kinks out.”

The Panthers will play their season opener this Friday night when they host Georgia Christian.

