Mark's Melon Patch prepares for Fall

Fall fun is already filling the air at Mark's Melon Patch.

"We're looking forward to the new addition and what it's going to generate," says owner Mark Daniel.

The corn is low now but that won't be the case in just a few weeks.

"We're not there yet. It hasn't hatched out totally but it's getting close," explains Daniel.

The path is already cut, because come the end of September the corn will be too tall to see over. Then the field will be ready to welcome guests to the new corn maze.

The maze will have two entrances, one for an easy path and the other will be a little bit more difficult.

Daniel is hopeful the maze will be ready in time for the annual fall festival. He says they just need the weather to cooperate to make sure the corn grows tall and green.

