One injured in Albany stabbing

A man was wounded late Monday night in a stabbing outside an Albany home.

Police say 33-year-old Nathaniel Sutton was stabbed in the arm during an argument outside a home at 1212 Firestone Drive.

Paramedics were called to the scene and Sutton was taken to the hospital.His condition isn't known.

Officers say 18-year-old Ronald Holsey has been charged with aggravated assault.

