Without superstars, Cavaliers focusing on team mentality

The Darton State Cavaliers soccer team is back on the field and plan to defend their region title in 2015.

This Cavaliers team will look a little different than recent squads, but the goals remain the same.

Darton State has already opened their 2015 season, with a 5-0 win over USC Salkehatchie this weekend.

The Cavs still have a huge hole to fill, with former two-time All-American Darwin Espinal off to the professional ranks.

But just because the team has lost their star, doesn't mean the Cavs plan on taking a step back.

They still hope to defend their Region XVII title, and say a new team-oriented attitude will help get them there.

“Last year, you know we had three superstars. This year, we have straight teamwork, a lot more different players around the field. But all attitudes are very positive so far,” says sophomore Alvaro Campuzano. “It definitely makes it a lot better for everybody and creates better chemistry, a lot better chemistry this year.”

Replacing someone who holds program records for career goals and points is never easy. Head coach Bart Sasnett has made it a little less of a task by recruiting the same talent-rich area Espinal came from: south Florida.

“We've built pipelines over the last decade down there in south Florida. We have several players from south Georgia and Tampa and different parts of Florida,” says Sasnett. “We've gained a lot of trust down there with the product here, and players and coaches trust us down there.”

The Cavs play an exhibition Saturday at Georgia Southwestern. They'll play another official game on September 4 when they host the Thomas University JV.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.