WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK( 8/24/15): Randolph-Clay's Price rumbles for TD

Randolph-Clay ran all over Lanier County in the opening week of the high school football season, and one play was more excellent than all the rest.

The Red Devils’ offense was rolling, and junior RB Rahemn Price got it going with an incredible effort in the first quarter.

With the ball at midfield, Price took the handoff and bounced outside off the left end.

From there, he shoved off one Bulldog defender at the first down marker, then bounced off another, before stiff arming a final Lanier County attempt as he crossed the goal line.

The powerful run set the tone for the Red Devils, who cruised to a 48-0 season-opening win.

