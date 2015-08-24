Baker County School gets new technology and music program - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Baker County School gets new technology and music program

Superintendent Choates Superintendent Choates
BAKER CO., GA (WALB) -

School has been in session for almost a month and Baker County School is still getting some new upgrades. 

Both computer labs in the school received all new equipment with federal program's money. The same funding allowed them to purchase 4 new classroom sets of iPads. 

Superintendent Torrance Choates says these upgrades help teachers connect better with their students. 

"Technology's the new wave and so we wanted to totally integrate technology. This will better help our students prepare for college," explains Choates. 

It doesn't stop there, the school also implemented a new music program for all grades. 

The program teaches students to read music, sing, and even play instruments. 

Music instructor Keith Thomas says the program is a way to give students a break from academics and help them learn more about their talents. 

"Georgia has a rich upbringing for talent here... and that needs to be honed in. Where else could that happen other than school?" says Thomas. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly