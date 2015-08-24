Baker County School gets new technology and music program

School has been in session for almost a month and Baker County School is still getting some new upgrades.

Both computer labs in the school received all new equipment with federal program's money. The same funding allowed them to purchase 4 new classroom sets of iPads.

Superintendent Torrance Choates says these upgrades help teachers connect better with their students.

"Technology's the new wave and so we wanted to totally integrate technology. This will better help our students prepare for college," explains Choates.

It doesn't stop there, the school also implemented a new music program for all grades.

The program teaches students to read music, sing, and even play instruments.

Music instructor Keith Thomas says the program is a way to give students a break from academics and help them learn more about their talents.

"Georgia has a rich upbringing for talent here... and that needs to be honed in. Where else could that happen other than school?" says Thomas.

