GAME OF THE WEEK: (8/21/15) Lee Co. vs. Westover

It's Lee County vs. Westover for the game of the week on a historic night, Friday, at Hugh Mills Stadium.

This made the fourth straight year the two teams would meet. The nationally televised game that ended in a Trojan 13-0 shutout victory last season was a spectacle.

Westover's offense knew that they would have to put some points on the board to keep up with the Trojans. As for Lee County, they'd love to see the same kind of effort from their defense.

"The offensive group here is really our veteran part of the team. We've got six guys returning on that side of the ball that we feel like can give us some positive things for this year.

We're further along than we were last year at this point, so I feel real good about our chances," said Westover head coach Octavia Jones.

"We're just going to try to do what we do, and that's 48 minutes of black hats to the football," said Lee County senior DE Collins Tensley. "That's what we do on defense, get to the ball and that's what we're going to try to do."

This is also the first game on the new Hugh Mills Stadium turf field installed over the summer.

