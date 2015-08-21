Pelham fire destroys family's home

Several fire crews in Mitchell County worked overnight battling a house fire in Pelham.

The blaze broke out around 12:45 Friday morning on Glausier Street.

The homeowner said he awoke to the smell of smoke and was able to get his family out safely.

Fire investigators don't yet know the cause but say nothing appears suspicious.

The home is a total loss.

WALB has a crew on the scene.

