WALB's Most Wanted: Jamarcus Boyd

Take a look at 19-year-old Jamarcus Boyd.

The Albany Police gang unit issued warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault, theft by taking, and gang participation.

Police said the charges stem from an incident on West Society Avenue where a gun was pulled on a person.

Boyd is 5'7 and weighs 139 pounds.

His last known address was in the 1000 block of East 4th Avenue.

If you know where he is call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

