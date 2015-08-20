One dead in Dawson stabbing - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

One dead in Dawson stabbing

DAWSON, GA (WALB) -

The GBI is investigating a deadly stabbing in Dawson.

Authorities said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Lemon Street.

34-year-old Wesley Williams was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI said they were conducting interviews for any possible leads.

Williams' body was sent to a crime lab for an autopsy.

