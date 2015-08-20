Investigation underway for Crisp Co. house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Investigation underway for Crisp Co. house fire

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

An investigation is underway into what sparked an overnight house fire in Crisp County. 

Crews responded to a call around 1:20 a.m. at the 1900 block of Sheppard Drive.

There were heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof when they arrived to the scene.  

Eight fire trucks were on the scene when WALB crews arrived. 

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The house is a total loss. 

WALB is working to get more information. 

